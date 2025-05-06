CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2025: What to Do If Website Crashes? Know Alternate Ways to Check Results

Updated May 6th 2025, 13:37 IST
As anticipation builds for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025, over 42 lakh students across India and abroad are eagerly waiting for their scores. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the results in the second week of May though the official date and time are yet to be announced.
Once announced, students can check their scores on the following official portals:
The exams were conducted across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad, with 24.12 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12.
With lakhs of students checking results simultaneously, server slowdowns or crashes are common. Here are alternative methods to access your results:
Once you've accessed your marksheet, carefully check:
CBSE 2024 Pass Percentage
In 2024, 93.60 per cent of Class 10 and 12 students cleared the board exams. A total of 22,38,827 students appeared, and 20,95,467 passed.
Published May 6th 2025, 13:37 IST