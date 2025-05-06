CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2025: What to Do If Website Crashes? Know Alternate Ways to Check Results

What If the Website Crashes? Alternate Ways to Check Results | Image: Pixabay

As anticipation builds for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025, over 42 lakh students across India and abroad are eagerly waiting for their scores. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the results in the second week of May though the official date and time are yet to be announced.

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results

Once announced, students can check their scores on the following official portals:

The exams were conducted across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries abroad, with 24.12 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12.

What If the Website Crashes? Alternate Ways to Check Results

With lakhs of students checking results simultaneously, server slowdowns or crashes are common. Here are alternative methods to access your results:

Know How to Check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results On DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in Enter your class, roll number, school code, and 6-digit PIN (provided by your school) Verify using the OTP sent to your registered number Once activated, your marksheet will be under the ‘Documents’ section

Know How to Get CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results Via SMS

Open your messaging app

Type: cbse10 <RollNumber> <SchoolCode> <CentreNumber> (or cbse12 for Class 12)

Send to 7738299899

You will receive your result via SMS

Know How to Check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results On UMANG App

Download and open the UMANG App

Go to the education section and select ‘CBSE’

Enter required credentials to view your result

List of Credentials Needed to Check CBSE Result 2025

Keep the following details handy:

Roll number

Admit card number

School code

Date of birth

Very Important: What to Verify on Your Marksheet

Once you've accessed your marksheet, carefully check:

Full name and personal details

Subject-wise marks and grades

Total marks/percentage

Pass/Fail status

In case of any discrepancy, contact your school immediately for corrections.

CBSE 2024 Pass Percentage

In 2024, 93.60 per cent of Class 10 and 12 students cleared the board exams. A total of 22,38,827 students appeared, and 20,95,467 passed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025, with the declaration expected any time between May 7 and May 12, as per multiple reports. However, CBSE officials have clarified that no fixed date has been confirmed and urged students to rely only on updates from official sources.