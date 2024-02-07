English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

CBSE Class 9 Textbooks Embrace Realities of Dating, Relationships, Catfishing; Internet Applauds

CBSE has taken a progressive step by introducing Value Education books dedicated to dating and relationships for class 9 students. Internet applauds.

Nandini Verma
CBSE class 9 textbook introduces chapter on dating, relationships
CBSE class 9 textbook introduces chapter on dating, relationships | Image:@nashpateee/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a progressive step by introducing Value Education books dedicated to dating and relationships for class 9 students. These chapters delve into the nuances of dating, discussing popular terms such as 'ghosting,' 'catfishing,' and 'cyberbullying.' The curriculum also covers topics like crushes and 'special' friendships, explained through simple stories and examples.

The revelation of these innovative chapters came to light when user @nashpatee shared pictures from the book on X (formerly Twitter), stating, ''9th class textbooks nowadays.'' The tweet caught the attention of internet users who praised CBSE for incorporating essential lessons relevant to today's youth.

Tinder India even joined the conversation, suggesting that there should be a chapter on navigating breakups. Their tweet humorously read, “next chapter: how to deal with breakups 😭”

next chapter : how to deal with breakups 😭

— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 31, 2024

Internet users expressed their delight, with one user requesting, ''Send me the book; I need to read the entire chapter.'' Another remarked, ''We weren't even permitted to be friends with boys back then. This is great.''

Others commended CBSE's decision, acknowledging the significance of teaching teenagers about understanding themselves and their partners in the internet era. A user commented, ''I believe it is a wise decision. It's the internet era, and kids are exposed to a variety of things. Teaching teenagers about 'understanding' themselves and their partners will benefit them in the long run. Perhaps we'll finally be able to break free from harmful patterns.''

Praising the move, another user stated, ''This is honestly great. The real growth in the Indian Education System everyone wants to see.'' However, some expressed hope that teachers would actively engage with these topics rather than dismissing them.

In light of the challenges faced by teenagers, such as suicide, depression, and substance abuse linked to confused emotions, one user noted, ''Good. This is Required hai.'' Another user emphasized the importance of educating teens about various aspects of relationships, stating, ''Dating/marriage/relationships/divorces/love/heartbreaks are ultimately integral parts of life, and teens should know every aspect of each before getting into their 20s.''

CBSE's move is applauded as a significant stride in modernizing education and addressing the evolving needs and challenges faced by today's youth.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:21 IST

