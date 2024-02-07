Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards for Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 for the year 2024 on January 23. Students can access and download their CGBSE 10th and 12th admit cards from the official board website - cgbse.nic.in or vidia.cgbse.nic.in. To obtain the CGBSE hall ticket 2024, students will need to use their login credentials, including their name and roll number.

For quick access, a direct link to the CGBSE 10th Admit Card 2024 has been provided on the official website. Additionally, information on the CGBSE 10th timetable for 2024, along with sample papers and syllabus details, is available for students' reference.

The board is scheduled to conduct the CG Class 10 and 12 board exams in March. The Class 10 exams will take place from March 2 to 21, while the Class 12 exams are set for March 1 to 23. The CGBSE board exam timetable 2024 is accessible in an online format, and candidates can download the PDF from the official website.

As per the official timetable, the duration of the CG Class 10 and 12 exams for 2024 will be 3 hours and 15 minutes. The exams will commence at 9 am and conclude at 12:15 pm, with an additional 15 minutes allotted for candidates to review the question paper.

Students must carry their CG Class 10 and 12 admit cards along with their school ID to the exam center. Failure to present the admit card will result in students being denied entry to the board exams. To avoid any delays, students appearing for the Chhattisgarh board exams in 2024 are advised to arrive at the venue 45 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

How to download CGBSE admit card 2024

To download the CGBSE Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in or vidia.cgbse.nic.in

2. Click on the 'Student corner' tab on the homepage.

3. Select the 'Admit Card' option.

4. Choose the 'High school admit card' option.

5. Click on the 'Main exam 2024' option.

6. Enter your login credentials.

7. Download the CG board admit card 2024 and take a printout for future reference.