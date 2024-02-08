Advertisement

Due to the ongoing chilly weather conditions, the UT education department has decided to extend the school holidays by an additional week. Initially set until January 14 for students up to Class 8, the school closure will now be in effect until January 20.

The directive from the Chandigarh director of school education emphasizes that when scheduling classes, schools must take into account the cold weather, especially during early mornings and late evenings, as well as the time children spend commuting. The order highlights the importance of safeguarding students from the severe cold.

In accordance with the order issued by the UT director of school education, "The school education department has extended the winter vacation due to harsh weather conditions. To protect children from the intense cold, physical classes for students up to Class 8 in government, government-aided, and recognized private schools of Chandigarh will remain suspended until January 20, 2024."

Encouraging online classes for students up to Class 8, the directive specifies that for students in Classes 9 to 12 across government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in Chandigarh, physical school sessions should not commence before 9:30 am and should conclude no later than 4 pm until January 20, 2024.

The schools are advised to adjust staff timings accordingly and communicate these changes to all relevant parties. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also communicated with the education department, stressing the need to prioritize the safety and security of schoolchildren, prompting active measures in this regard.