Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:22 IST

COMEDK UGET 2024 registration begins, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply here

COMEDK UGET 2024 registrations are underway. Check eligibility criteria, registration process and other details for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) here.

Nandini Verma
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun the application process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can register themselves on the COMEDK 2024 portal through the official website comedk.org.

Eligibility Criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024:

To be eligible for COMEDK UGET 2024, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Successful completion of the second Pre-University Certificate or Class 12 (Higher Secondary) or an equivalent examination recognized by the state or central government.

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should be covered in the final two years of study, with proficiency in English.

General merit candidates must secure a minimum of 45% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (40% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates from Karnataka state), passing each subject separately.

Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects, while candidates may choose from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, and Electronics as optional subjects.

Diploma candidates are not eligible for lateral entry admissions.

How to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2024:

Candidates can follow these step-by-step instructions to complete the application process:

Visit the Official Website: Go to comedk.org, the official website of COMEDK.

Registration Link: Click on the registration link for COMEDK UGET 2024.

Create Login Credentials: Register and create your login credentials.

Application Form: Complete the application form with accurate personal information and qualifications.

Payment of Application Fee: Make the payment of the application fee through the provided payment gateway.

Download Confirmation: After successful completion, download the confirmation and keep it for future reference.

Important Dates:

The application process for COMEDK UGET 2024 begins today, and candidates are advised to complete their registrations well before the deadline. This entrance test serves as a gateway for aspirants seeking admission to various medical, engineering, and dental colleges in Karnataka, making the application process a crucial step in their academic journey.

