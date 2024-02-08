Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

CTET 2024 city intimation slip released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to download

CBSE has released CTET January 2024 city intimation slip on its official website- ctet.nic.in. Here's how to download it.

Nandini Verma
CTET 2024 city intimation slip released
CTET 2024 city intimation slip released | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET City Intimation Slip for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2024, scheduled for January 21, 2024. This slip contains essential information regarding the examination city, aiding candidates in planning their travel arrangements. It is crucial to note that the city intimation slip is distinct from the admit card, which will be released two days before the exam.

The CBSE, as the conducting body, organizes the Central Teacher Eligibility Test annually for individuals aspiring to secure teaching positions across the nation. The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for January 21, with the admit card anticipated to be released on January 18.

How to Download CTET City Intimation Slip 2024?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their CTET admit card 2024:

1. Visit the official CTET website at [www.ctet.nic.in](www.ctet.nic.in).
2. Click on the 'View Centre City for CTET Jan-2024' link under the News and Events Update section.
3. The login page will open, requiring your application number and date of birth.
4. Enter the security pin (captcha code) displayed on the screen.
5. Click submit, and your CTET admit card will be displayed.
6. Download the CTET admit card 2024 and print it for future reference.

Direct link to download. 

Details included in CTET City Intimation Slip 2024

The CTET admit card 2024 will contain the following details:
- Name of the Applicant
- Date of Birth of the Applicant
- Roll Number
- Name of the applicant's father/husband
- Scanned passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature/thumb impression
- Exam Name
- Address of Test Centre
- Time of Appearance

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

