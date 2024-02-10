English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

CTET Answer Key 2024: Last Day to Raise Objections Today, Here's How to Challenge Answer Key

CTET 2024: Today is the last date to raise objections against CTET answer key 2024. Here's how to challenge the provisional answer key.

Nandini Verma
Last date to challenge CTET answer key today
Last date to challenge CTET answer key today | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has unveiled the answer key and scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets for candidates who took the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 21. The answer key is available for download on the official website http://cbseit.in/cbse/2024/ctetkey  and http://ctet.nic.in until February 10, 2024. Candidates are instructed to visit the official website and log in to the provided link using their roll number and password to download the answer key.

CTET Answer Key Objection: Check Fees and Process

For candidates identifying discrepancies or errors in the CTET answer key, the window to raise objections closes today. The objection process involves the following steps:

1. Log in to your account on ctet.nic.in with your roll number and date of birth.

2. On the dashboard, review recorded responses and the CTET answer key.

3. If dissatisfied with an answer, select the correct option.

4. Upload relevant documents supporting the objection.

5. Pay the required fee of ₹1000 and submit your objections.

Evaluation of Objections:

- Accepted objections will result in a refund of the fee paid.

- Rejected objections will not be refunded.

- Refunds will be transferred online to the respective credit/debit card accounts.

- Candidates are advised to use credit/debit cards for payment.

- The Board's decision on challenges will be final, with no further communication entertained.

Candidates are urged to utilize this last opportunity to raise objections, ensuring accuracy and fairness in the CTET evaluation process.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

