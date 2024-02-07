Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 24, 2024. The provisional answer key for the examination is anticipated to be released soon. Candidates can access it by logging in to the examination website, ctet.nic.in. Expected next on ctet.nic.in, the CTET January 2024 answer key will be accompanied by the uploading of scanned images of candidates' OMR sheets.

How to download CTET answer key 2024

Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in.

Locate the Answer Key Section:

Look for the section related to the CTET answer key on the website. This could be under the 'Current Events' or 'Latest News' section.

Access the Answer Key Link:

Click on the link provided for the CTET answer key. It may be labeled as "CTET January 2024 Answer Key" or something similar.

Login to Your Account:

You may need to log in to your account on the CTET website. Use your registration number, roll number, and other required details.

Download the Answer Key:

Once logged in, you should be able to view or download the CTET answer key. Look for an option to download the PDF file or view it directly on the website.

Check OMR Sheets (if applicable):

If the board has uploaded scanned images of candidates' OMR sheets, there may be a separate section or link for accessing these. Follow a similar process as above to view or download them.

Review and Raise Objections (if needed):

After downloading the answer key, carefully review it. If you find any discrepancies, check the official notification for information on how to raise objections. There may be a specific process and a deadline for submitting objections.

Keep an Eye on Updates:

Regularly check the official CTET website or any notifications for updates on the answer key, result, and any other relevant information.

CTET 2024

In the previous CTET examination held on August 20, answer keys and OMR images were released on September 15. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections, subject to a fee of ₹1,000 per question.

The board assured that challenges would be thoroughly reviewed by subject experts. If accepted, a policy decision would be made, and the fee would be refunded in case of identified mistakes.

Nearly 27 lakh candidates were registered for the CTET January examination, with approximately 9.58 lakh for paper 1 (Class 1-5) and around 17.35 lakh for paper 2 (Class 6-8). As in previous years, the board is expected to provide marks sheets and certificates through DigiLocker. Additional details will be shared by the board in due course. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the board. Stay tuned for updates.