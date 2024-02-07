CUET PG 2024 registration last date today, here's how to register

Advertisement

Today is the last date to register for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that applicants can submit the registration fee until January 25 through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

For those aspiring to pursue postgraduate courses in central universities and other participating institutes, the entrance exam is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 28 at various locations nationwide.

How to register for CUET PG 2024?

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website designated for CUET PG- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Create an Account: You may need to create a user account on the website. This typically involves providing basic details such as your name, email address, and mobile number. Follow the instructions on the website to create your account.

Fill in Personal Details: Once your account is created, log in and fill in the required personal details in the application form. This may include details such as your name, date of birth, address, educational qualifications, etc.

Upload Documents: You may be required to upload scanned copies of documents, such as your photograph, signature, and any other documents specified in the application guidelines.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the required application fee through the specified mode of payment. The fee details and payment options are usually provided on the website.

Submit the Application Form: After filling in all the necessary details and making the payment, submit the application form. Ensure that you review all the information before final submission.

Download Confirmation: After successful submission, download and print the confirmation page or application form for future reference.

Check for Updates: Keep an eye on the official website for any updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card release, and other important information.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2024.

CUET PG 2024

Upon the conclusion of the CUET PG 2024 application process, the NTA will open a correction window, allowing candidates to make necessary edits. This correction window will be accessible from January 27 to 29.

Notably, Gurugram in Haryana and Srinagar in Uttarakhand have been recently added to the list of CUET PG exam cities, bringing the total number of exam cities to 326. Candidates desiring to modify their chosen exam city post-application closure can opt for these two cities or others during the edit window.

CUET PG 2024 Important Dates

Here is a schedule of important dates for CUET PG 2024:

- Last date to register: January 24 (until 11.50 pm)

- Last date to make payment: January 25 (until 11.50 pm)

- Correction window facility: January 27 to 29

- Advance city intimation slip: March 4

- Admit card release: March 7

- Exam date: March 11 to 28

- Answer key release: April 4