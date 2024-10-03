sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Dalit Student IIT Admission: UP to Register Premier Institutes for Scholarship Disbursal to Students

Published 15:43 IST, October 3rd 2024

Dalit Student IIT Admission: UP to Register Premier Institutes for Scholarship Disbursal to Students

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that it would bear Kumar's entire fee through scholarship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
students
Dalit Student IIT Admission: UP to Register Premier Institutes for Scholarship Disbursal to Students | Image: ANI/ Representative image
  • 3 min read
