Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 5118 TGT, Drawing Teacher vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to commence the application process for 5118 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Drawing Teacher posts

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to commence the application process for 5118 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Drawing Teacher posts starting February 8. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/ with the deadline for application submission being March 8.

Vacancy Details for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024:

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5118 positions for Trained Graduate Teachers and Drawing Teachers.

Application Fee for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024:

- The application fee is ₹100.

- Women candidates and individuals from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

Examination Process for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024:

DSSSB will conduct a One Tier Examination for the Trained Graduate Teachers and Drawing Teachers positions.

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024:

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to submit their applications:

1. Visit the official website at [dsssb.delhi.gov.in](https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/).

2. Click on the "Apply" link.

3. Register and proceed with the application process.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Upload all the required documents.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Submit the application form.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to complete the application process well in advance of the March 8 deadline. This recruitment drive provides an opportunity for qualified individuals to contribute to the education sector in Delhi as Trained Graduate Teachers and Drawing Teachers.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

