English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:40 IST

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 5118 Delhi school teacher vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for 5118 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Drawing Teacher posts.

Nandini Verma
Delhi teacher recruitment notification out
Delhi teacher recruitment notification out | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for the positions of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Drawing Teacher. Aspiring candidates interested in these positions can access the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in to obtain detailed information and initiate the application process. The application will begin on February 8 and end on March 8. 

Important Dates:

  • TGT Registration Start Date: February 8, 2024.
  • Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 8, 2024.

Candidates are urged to note that the application link will be deactivated promptly after the specified deadline, as per the announcement made by the board. These openings are targeted for UT government schools, local bodies, and autonomous bodies. It is crucial to understand that these vacancies are provisional and are determined by the information provided by the indenting departments and bodies.

Advertisement

Click here to read official notification. 

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Registration 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link provided for TGT & Drawing Teacher registration.
  3. Enter your login details and submit.
  4. Proceed with filling out the online application form.
  5. Upload the required documents and complete the payment of fees.
  6. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,897 vacancies. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official website of DSSSB for additional details and specific requirements related to the application process. Aspiring individuals seeking a career in teaching are advised to take note of the important dates and diligently follow the outlined steps for a successful application.

Advertisement

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement