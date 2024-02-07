Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for the positions of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Drawing Teacher. Aspiring candidates interested in these positions can access the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in to obtain detailed information and initiate the application process. The application will begin on February 8 and end on March 8.

Important Dates:

TGT Registration Start Date: February 8, 2024.

February 8, 2024. Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 8, 2024.

Candidates are urged to note that the application link will be deactivated promptly after the specified deadline, as per the announcement made by the board. These openings are targeted for UT government schools, local bodies, and autonomous bodies. It is crucial to understand that these vacancies are provisional and are determined by the information provided by the indenting departments and bodies.

Click here to read official notification.

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Registration 2024:

Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. Click on the link provided for TGT & Drawing Teacher registration. Enter your login details and submit. Proceed with filling out the online application form. Upload the required documents and complete the payment of fees. Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,897 vacancies. Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official website of DSSSB for additional details and specific requirements related to the application process. Aspiring individuals seeking a career in teaching are advised to take note of the important dates and diligently follow the outlined steps for a successful application.

