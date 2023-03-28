AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has extended the deadline to apply for INI CET 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the Institute of National Importance (INI) Combined Entrance Test (CET) can now register till April 3. The online registrations for AIIMS INI CET 2023 began on March 7. The Schedule of online Basic Registration of INI-CET for admission to MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) courses at AIIMS New Delhi & other INIs for the July-2023 session has been revised and uploaded on the official website of AIIMS exams.

AIIMS INICET 2023 schedule

The application correction window will open on April 4 and close on April 7, 2023. The last date for the generation of unique code and submission of the final application is April 10, 2023. AIIMS INICET 2023 admit card and exam city slip will be allotted on May 1, 2023. As per the schedule, AIIMS INI CET 2023 written exam, will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

Click here to read AIIMS official notice.

"The Basic Registration older than July 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration," the official notice reads.