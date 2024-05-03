BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

Advertisement

The eagerly awaited BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip is set to be released today, May 3, on the official website bitsadmission.com. This critical step allows candidates to select their preferred date and session for BITSAT 2024, spanning from May 6 to 10.

BITSAT, conducted by BITS Pilani, serves as the gateway to a diverse range of disciplines including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programs.

Advertisement

Scheduled from May 20 to 24, Session 1 of BITSAT 2024 coincides with the BITS Higher Degree (HD) 2024 exam slated for May 19th. The examination will be conducted in English and comprises 130 questions to be tackled within a three-hour timeframe.

How to download BITSAT City Intimation Slip

To download the BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip and other related documents, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of BITSAT 2024 admissions: https://www.bitsadmission.com/).

Advertisement

2. Look for the "BITSAT 2024 City Intimation Slip" or similar option on the homepage. It may be located under the "Admissions" or "Important Links" section.

3. Click on the appropriate link to proceed to the download page.

Advertisement

4. You may be required to log in using your BITSAT 2024 registration credentials, such as your application number and password. Enter the necessary details to access your account.

5. Once logged in, navigate to the section where you can download the City Intimation Slip.

Advertisement

6. Select your preferred date and session for the BITSAT 2024 exam from the options provided.

7. After making your selections, click on the download button or link to save the City Intimation Slip to your device.

Advertisement

8. Double-check the downloaded document to ensure that all details, including your exam date and session, are correct.

9. If you encounter any issues or have questions regarding the download process, you can reach out to the BITSAT 2024 admissions support team for assistance.

Advertisement

10. Keep the downloaded City Intimation Slip safe and easily accessible for future reference, as you will need it to appear for the BITSAT 2024 exam on your chosen date and session.

BITSAT Exam Pattern

Diving into the exam structure, the BITSAT BTech paper encompasses four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics. While Physics and Chemistry sections each feature 40 questions, the third section incorporates two parts with 15 and 10 questions, respectively. The Mathematics section comprises 45 questions. Each correct response earns three marks, with a deduction of one mark for every incorrect answer.

In a noteworthy development, the top-performing students in Class 12 board exams receive a relaxation in the admission process, exempting them from BITSAT 2024. The application window for admissions under the 'board topper' scheme will open from May 15th to June 15th.

Advertisement

During this period, individuals securing the highest position in PCM/PCB within their respective boards can submit their admission applications. The highest-ranked student in the PCM category becomes eligible for enrollment in all initial degree programs at BITS Pilani, while the top-ranked student in the PCB category qualifies exclusively for admission into the BPharmacy program.