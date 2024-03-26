×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

CUET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Up To March 31, Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 until March 31, 9:50 pm.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 until March 31, 9:50 pm. The decision to extend the last date comes in response to numerous requests from aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate courses. UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, announced the extension via a tweet on Tuesday.

Candidates interested in pursuing undergraduate courses are urged to complete their registrations before the extended deadline. The direct registration link is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Advertisement

Initially, the correction window for registration details was scheduled to be open from March 28 to March 29, 2024. However, with the extension of the registration deadline, the dates for rectification will also be revised accordingly. Moreover, the announcement of the examination city will commence from April 30, 2024, onwards.

Admit cards for the CUET UG examination will be available for download in the second week of May 2024. The examination is slated to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024. For the academic session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in a Hybrid mode, incorporating both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper formats.

Advertisement

How to apply for CUET UG 2024

To apply for CUET UG 2024 registration, candidates can follow these steps:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
  2. Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the required details and complete the registration process.
  4. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fee.
  5. After submission, download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the number of subjects applied for:

  • General category candidates: ₹1000/- for up to 3 subjects, with an additional ₹400/- for each extra subject.
  • OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates: ₹900/- for up to 3 subjects, with an additional ₹375/- for each extra subject.
  • SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates: ₹800/- for 3 subjects, and ₹350/- for each additional subject.
  • Candidates applying from centres outside India: ₹4500/- for up to 3 subjects, and ₹1800/- for each additional subject.

Payment of the fee can be made online only, through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

a few seconds ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Vs Asit Modi

4 minutes ago
Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia live streaming

Tajikistan vs Saudi LIVE

6 minutes ago
Rumy Alqahtani

Saudi At Miss Universe

12 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

EC Summer Heatwave

13 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys In Telugu

14 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

14 minutes ago
Rajasthan: Four People Of A Family Killed In Car Bus Collision

Rajasthan

14 minutes ago
BJP Releases Sixth List for LS Elections 2024

LS Polls: BJP Sixth List

16 minutes ago
Consumer Goods

US economic indicator

16 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

21 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

JDS Candidates List

22 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

22 minutes ago
Amazon invests $1.2 billion in brand protection

Amazon invests $1.2 bn

23 minutes ago
Angel di Maria with Argentina teammates including Messi after winning World Cup

Di Maria threatened

26 minutes ago
Shipping

CAD narrows in Q3

29 minutes ago
British Pound

Pound strengthens

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 21 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment21 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 21 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo