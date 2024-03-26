Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 until March 31, 9:50 pm. The decision to extend the last date comes in response to numerous requests from aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate courses. UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, announced the extension via a tweet on Tuesday.

Candidates interested in pursuing undergraduate courses are urged to complete their registrations before the extended deadline. The direct registration link is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Advertisement

Initially, the correction window for registration details was scheduled to be open from March 28 to March 29, 2024. However, with the extension of the registration deadline, the dates for rectification will also be revised accordingly. Moreover, the announcement of the examination city will commence from April 30, 2024, onwards.

Admit cards for the CUET UG examination will be available for download in the second week of May 2024. The examination is slated to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024. For the academic session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in a Hybrid mode, incorporating both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper formats.

Advertisement

How to apply for CUET UG 2024

To apply for CUET UG 2024 registration, candidates can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page. Enter the required details and complete the registration process. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fee. After submission, download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fees

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category and the number of subjects applied for:

General category candidates: ₹1000/- for up to 3 subjects, with an additional ₹400/- for each extra subject.

OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates: ₹900/- for up to 3 subjects, with an additional ₹375/- for each extra subject.

SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates: ₹800/- for 3 subjects, and ₹350/- for each additional subject.

Candidates applying from centres outside India: ₹4500/- for up to 3 subjects, and ₹1800/- for each additional subject.

Payment of the fee can be made online only, through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.