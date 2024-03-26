×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

CUET UG 2024 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Register for Admissions To UG Courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on March 26, 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CUET UG 2024
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on March 26, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming for undergraduate courses can access the direct registration link on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

CUET UG 2024 Key Dates:

  • CUET UG 2024 registration ends today: Direct Link Here
  • Correction window opens: March 28 - March 29, 2024
  • Announcement of examination city: April 30, 2024
  • Admit card download: Second week of May 2024
  • Examination dates: May 15 - May 31, 2024

For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in a Hybrid mode, encompassing both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen & Paper formats.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
  2. Click on the CUET UG 2024 registration link on the home page.
  3. Fill in the required details and complete the registration process.
  4. Proceed to fill out the application form and make the payment of the fee.
  5. After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG 2024 Application Fee:

  • General candidates: ₹1000/- for up to 3 subjects; ₹400/- for each additional subject
  • OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates: ₹900/- for up to 3 subjects; ₹375/- for each additional subject
  • SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates: ₹800/- for 3 subjects; ₹350/- each for additional subjects
  • Candidates applying from centres outside India: ₹4500/- for up to 3 subjects; ₹1800/- for each additional subject

The fee can only be submitted online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

