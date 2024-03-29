×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 to be released on April 1, Download it in 5 easy steps

As per reports, JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 will be released on April 1, around three days before the exam. Check full details and steps to download.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JEE Main admit card 2024 soon
JEE Main admit card 2024 soon | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to conduct the written exam for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session 2 in April. Scheduled from April 4 to April 9, 2024, for Paper I and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both), this exam holds significant importance for thousands of candidates across the country and beyond.

As candidates eagerly await the release of their hall tickets, the testing agency has yet to provide an official update regarding the admit card's date and time. As per reports, JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 will be released on April 1, around three days before the exam. Prospective test-takers are advised to stay vigilant and monitor the official website regularly for the latest announcements.

Advertisement

JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card 2024 Soon

The examination will span across approximately 319 cities nationwide, including 22 cities outside India, facilitating candidates from diverse geographical locations.

Advertisement

Recently, on March 28, the NTA released the exam cities for JEE Main Session 2, enabling candidates to access their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2. For those who haven't done so already, the process is simple. Utilizing their application number, date of birth, and other essential details on the login page, candidates can easily download the same. We have provided a direct link in this article for the convenience of candidates.

Now, the burning question on every candidate's mind is regarding the release date and time of the JEE Mains 2024 admit cards. While the testing agency has not specified a date, according to the official notification, admit cards are typically released three days before the exam. With this timeline in mind, it is anticipated that JEE Mains 2024 Admit Cards will be available for download by March 31.

Advertisement

How to download the JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card:

  1. Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the homepage and locate the link for the JEE Mains admit card 2024.
  3. Enter your login credentials and click 'Submit.'
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Verify the details and download the document.
  6. Ensure to keep a physical copy for future reference.
Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

4 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

6 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

8 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

12 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

16 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

18 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

18 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

19 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

19 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

19 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

20 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

20 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

24 minutes ago
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code

Afghan Women's Lives at

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo