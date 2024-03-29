JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 to be released on April 1, Download it in 5 easy steps

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to conduct the written exam for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Session 2 in April. Scheduled from April 4 to April 9, 2024, for Paper I and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both), this exam holds significant importance for thousands of candidates across the country and beyond.

As candidates eagerly await the release of their hall tickets, the testing agency has yet to provide an official update regarding the admit card's date and time. As per reports, JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 will be released on April 1, around three days before the exam. Prospective test-takers are advised to stay vigilant and monitor the official website regularly for the latest announcements.

JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card 2024 Soon

The examination will span across approximately 319 cities nationwide, including 22 cities outside India, facilitating candidates from diverse geographical locations.

Recently, on March 28, the NTA released the exam cities for JEE Main Session 2, enabling candidates to access their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 2. For those who haven't done so already, the process is simple. Utilizing their application number, date of birth, and other essential details on the login page, candidates can easily download the same. We have provided a direct link in this article for the convenience of candidates.

Now, the burning question on every candidate's mind is regarding the release date and time of the JEE Mains 2024 admit cards. While the testing agency has not specified a date, according to the official notification, admit cards are typically released three days before the exam. With this timeline in mind, it is anticipated that JEE Mains 2024 Admit Cards will be available for download by March 31.

How to download the JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Navigate to the homepage and locate the link for the JEE Mains admit card 2024. Enter your login credentials and click 'Submit.' Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details and download the document. Ensure to keep a physical copy for future reference.