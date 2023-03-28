JEE Main Session 2 Begins Next Week; Expert Shares Key Tips For Last Week Of Preparation

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. April 13 and 14 are reserved dates for the exams. As there is nearly one week left for the JEE Main session 2 exam, you should follow these tips shared by an expert, Ramesh Batlish, Noida Head of FIITJEE.

Last week preparation tips for JEE Main April session

1. The last week must be utilised to revise and take at least 4 to 5 Mock tests in the actual timings of the exam.

2. One must not start a new chapter or refer to a new book during the last week before JEE Main exam.

3. It is advisable to brush up on important formulae of all the chapters in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics, as this would give an edge while solving questions.

4. Revise from your own handwritten notes.

5. Prefer healthy & home-cooked food.

6. Maintain a steady routine involving 6 to 7hrs of sleep while avoiding late-night study.

7. Short meditation/relaxation exercises each day would help to remain calm and focused.

8. Taking a small break of 5-10 minutes after an hour of study is very important to relax your mind. It reduces fatigue and helps in improving concentration.

9. Students should lay emphasis on taking more and more JEE Main mock tests by solving the model/sample and Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) / Papers of the January Session in a simulated examination environment.

All the best!