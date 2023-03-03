Last Updated:

KCET 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register For Karnataka CET

KCET 2023: Karantaka Exam Authority has started the online application process for Karantaka Common Entrance Test 2023. See how to apply online.

KCET 2023

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has started the online registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023. The application process started on March 2 and the last date to apply for KCET is April 5, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for KCET 2023 online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 7.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET 2023 on May 20 and 21. KCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in universities in Karnataka. Kannada Language paper will be conducted on May 22. The exam for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.

How to apply for KCET 2023

  • Visit the official website at KCET- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023”
  • Register yourself by providing the correct details as asked
  • Login and proceed to fill up the application form 
  • Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Submit the form and take its printout for future reference.

KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first-year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.

