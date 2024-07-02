Published 14:29 IST, July 2nd 2024
NEET-PG 2024 New Date Not Today, 'NBEMS Awaiting Centre's Approval on Exam Plan'
NEET PG 2024: NBEMS has shared a major update on the exam. As per a source, NBEMS is awaiting the Centre's response on the exam plan. New exam likely this week.
Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEET-PG 2024: 'Response on Exam Plan From Centre Awaited,' NBEMS To Not Release New Exam Date Today | Image: PTI/File
