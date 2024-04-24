Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip, marking a significant milestone for aspiring medical candidates across the country. The City Intimation Slip contains crucial information regarding the examination center city allotted to each candidate for the upcoming NEET UG 2024 exam.

The NEET UG 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode across approximately 571 cities across India, along with 14 cities outside the country.

To ensure a seamless process for candidates, the NTA has provided a simple method to access the NEET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check it:

Visit the Official NEET UG Website: Candidates are required to visit the official website of NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency. The website link is https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Locate the City Intimation Slip Link: On the homepage of the NEET UG website, candidates should look for the link titled "NEET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip" or a similar option. This link will direct them to the page where they can access their city allotment details.

Enter Required Details: Upon clicking the link, candidates will be prompted to enter their login credentials, which typically include their NEET UG application number and password or date of birth.

Access City Allotment Details: After entering the required details and logging in, candidates will be able to view their NEET UG 2024 City Intimation Slip on the screen. This slip will contain information about the city where the candidate's examination center is located.

Download and Print: Candidates are advised to carefully review the details mentioned in the City Intimation Slip. Once verified, they can download the slip and take a printout for future reference. It is essential to carry a hard copy of the City Intimation Slip to the examination center on the day of the NEET UG 2024 exam.

