SSC CGL 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register At Ssc.nic.in

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SSC CGL 2023 registration: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application for Combined Graduate Level Exam Notification 2023. SSC CGL notification 2023 was released on April 3 and the registrations began with its release. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is May 3, 2023. Candidates can edit their SSCC CGL 2023 application forms from May 7 to 8. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held in July.
Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGLE 2023 should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must be aged not less than 21 years to apply for the CGL exam. Check the SSC CGL official notification 2023 for more details.
SSC CGL 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam Notification 2023. With the release of SSC CGL Notification 2023, the online application for the exam has also begun. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is May 3, 2023. Candidates can make corrections in their application forms from May 7 to 8. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held in July.