SSC CGL 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register At Ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 registration: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application for Combined Graduate Level Exam Notification 2023. SSC CGL notification 2023 was released on April 3 and the registrations began with its release. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is May 3, 2023. Candidates can edit their SSCC CGL 2023 application forms from May 7 to 8. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held in July.

How to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2023

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, register yourself by providing the details

Now log in using the credentials

Fill up the SSC CGL exam form 2023

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGLE 2023 should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must be aged not less than 21 years to apply for the CGL exam. Check the SSC CGL official notification 2023 for more details.

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

SSC CGL notification release date is April 3, 2023

The registration will begin on April 3, 2023

The deadline to apply is May 3, 2023

Application correction window- May 7, 8

SSC CGL 2023 exam is to be conducted from July 14 to 27

