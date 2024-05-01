TS EAMCET 2024 Engineering Stream Hall Ticket Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has released the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) hall ticket 2024 specifically for the engineering stream on April 30. Aspiring candidates aiming for the engineering stream can now access their TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates are required to furnish their login details, including the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth, to procure the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024.

Advertisement

The TS EAMCET 2024 engineering examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 and 8, serving as the gateway for admissions into engineering programs offered by various participating institutes.

The deadline for applying for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is May 1. The university has already made available the TS EAMCET hall tickets for agriculture and pharmacy on the official website.

Advertisement

Here are the steps to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024:

1. Visit the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Navigate to the link ‘Download hall ticket (E, A % P)’ under the online application on the homepage

3. Input your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth

4. Click on the 'get hall ticket' button

5. The TS EAMCET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

6. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Advertisement

The TS EAPCET 2024 engineering exam will have a duration of three hours, comprising 160 objective-type questions. The question paper will include 80 questions on mathematics and 40 each on physics and chemistry. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer.