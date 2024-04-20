Advertisement

The Telangana State Department of School Education is on the verge of wrapping up the registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 today. Initially set for April 10, the deadline was extended to April 20, 2024. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do so via the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Scheduled to take place from May 20 to June 3, 2024, TS TET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts: Paper I from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The results are anticipated to be released on June 12, 2024. Paper I is tailored for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper II prepares candidates for classes 6 to 8.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for TS TET 2024:

Visit the official website at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the ‘Fee Payment’ option displayed on the homepage.

Complete the fee payment process and proceed with application submission.

Enter the details provided during online payment (journal number, payment ID, DOB).

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit the form and download/print it for future reference.

Should candidates encounter any difficulties during the application process, they can reach out to the helpdesk at 7032901383 for technical issues and 7075701768/84 for domain-related concerns.