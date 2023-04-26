AP Inter Result 2023 Date, Time Out: Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Date, Time: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) will release the AP Inter Results 2023 today, April 26. BIEAP has announced the AP Inter result 2023 date and time through an official press release. As per the official release, AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2023 will be declared on April 26 after 5 pm.
Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education and the Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the result today in a press conference organized by BIEAP. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online. The list of official websites and steps to check the results have been given below.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP conducted the AP Inter 1st-year exams from March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP declares the intermediate results within a month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22.