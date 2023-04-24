Last Updated:

AP Inter Result 2023 Dates: Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely By This Date

AP Inter Result 2023 Dates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 in a few days.

AP Inter result 2023

AP Inter Result 2023 Dates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 soon. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2023 will be made available online on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the AP Inter Results 2023.  However, as per local media reports, the AP Inter 1st year result 2023 will be out by April 26 and AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be declared by April 29. 

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Date, Time announced

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Dates

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP conducted the AP Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP releases the intermediate results within one month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22. Similarly, candidates can expect their AP inter results in the first week of May. 

AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates on result link, steps, pass percentage, toppers list 

How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 

  • Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 
  • Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 
  • Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen
