Quick links:
Image: PTI
BIEAP has declared AP Inter 2nd year results for class 12 students. Click here to get AP Inter 2nd year results 2023 link
BIEAP has declared AP inter 1st year or class 11 results 2023
Andhra Pradesh intermediate result has been declared for classes 11 and 12. Click here to check Manabadi AP inter results 2023
Andhra Pradesh intermediate result has been declared for classes 11 and 12. Click here to check Manabadi AP inter results 2023
AP inter result has been declared now
The website has crashed now. The link will be activated soon.
AP inter result declaration is delayed for one hour because education minister is in a meeting with the chief minister at Anantpur. As per reports, his flight is also delayed.
AP inter result declaration has been delayed slightly. The result will be announced after 6 pm. The education minister will arrive at BIEAP office at 6 pm.
In case, students are not satisfied with their scores, they can apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy-cum re-verification of valued answer scripts.
AP 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2023: Grading System
A1- 91 to 100 marks
A2- 81 to 90 marks
B1- 71 to 80 marks
B2- 61 to 70 marks
C1- 51 to 60 marks
C2- 41 to 50 marks.
BIEAP intermediate results will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the result when declared.
In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2023 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list.
Once the results are out, candidates must download and check their memorandum of marks or scorecards. The following details will be mentioned in the marks memo:
In the year 2022, girls outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd-year exams.
1st year girls' pass percentage- 60%
1st year boys' pass percentage- 49%
2nd year girls' pass percentage- 68%
2nd year boys' pass percentage - 54%
In the year 2022, the overall pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh class 12 result was 61% and for class 11 it was 54%.
This year, BIE AP is releasing the AP Inter results within 22 days after concluding the exam. The AP Inter 1st year exams ended on April 3 and 2nd-year exams concluded on April 4.
To check the AP Inter results 2023 online, candidates will have to log in to the official website using their hall ticket number and date of birth.
Around 5.17 lakh candidates took the AP Inter exams 2023. They will get their Manabadi results today after 5 pm.
Students will be able to check their AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 after the press conference begins at 5 pm.
The first-year intermediate examination was held on March 15 till April 3, 2023. The second-year intermediate exam was organised from March 16 to April 4, 2023.
Once released, AP Inter results 2023 for 1st and 2nd-year results 2023 will be available on these websites:
Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bieap.co.in
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks'
Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login
Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen
BIE AP has released an official press release regarding Manabadi AP Inter results 2023 date and time. Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the result on April 26 after 5 pm.
AP Inter result 2023 will be declared today April 26. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 will be declared after 5 pm on April 26. Read more.