Last Updated:

AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Bie.ap.gov.in Manabadi AP Inter Results OUT, Link Here

AP Inter Result 2023: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the Andhra Pradesh intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year today, April 26. The direct link will be active at bie.ap.gov.in. As per BIEAP press release, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has declared the results. Direct link, steps to check, and toppers list will be updated here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
AP Inter result 2023 Live Update

Image: PTI

pointer
19:01 IST, April 26th 2023
Manabadi AP inter 2nd year result out, link here

BIEAP has declared AP Inter 2nd year results for class 12 students. Click here to get AP Inter 2nd year results 2023 link

pointer
19:01 IST, April 26th 2023
Manabadi AP Inter 1st year results out, check details here.

BIEAP has declared AP inter 1st year or class 11 results 2023

 Click here to read about AP Inter 1st year result link

pointer
18:56 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter Results out, here's direct link

Andhra Pradesh intermediate result has been declared for classes 11 and 12. Click here to check Manabadi AP inter results 2023

pointer
18:56 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter Results out, here's direct link

Andhra Pradesh intermediate result has been declared for classes 11 and 12. Click here to check Manabadi AP inter results 2023

pointer
18:49 IST, April 26th 2023
AP inter results declared

AP inter result has been declared now

 The website has crashed now. The link  will be activated soon.

pointer
17:17 IST, April 26th 2023
Why AP inter result got delayed?

AP inter result declaration is delayed for one hour because education minister is in a meeting with the chief minister at Anantpur. As per reports, his flight is also delayed. 

pointer
17:07 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter result delayed

AP inter result declaration has been delayed slightly. The result will be announced after 6 pm. The education minister will arrive at BIEAP office at 6 pm. 

pointer
14:30 IST, April 26th 2023
What to do if student is not satisfied with their scores?

In case, students are not satisfied with their scores, they can apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy-cum re-verification of valued answer scripts.

pointer
14:11 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter Grading System

AP 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2023: Grading System

A1- 91 to 100 marks

A2- 81 to 90 marks

B1- 71 to 80 marks

B2- 61 to 70 marks

C1- 51 to 60 marks

C2- 41 to 50 marks. 

pointer
13:55 IST, April 26th 2023
Keep your admit cards handy

BIEAP intermediate results will be released today at 5 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the result when declared. 

pointer
13:40 IST, April 26th 2023
Passing mark criteria for AP Inter exams 2023

In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2023 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list. 

pointer
13:37 IST, April 26th 2023
Details mentioned in AP Inter Scorecard

Once the results are out, candidates must download and check their memorandum of marks or scorecards. The following details will be mentioned in the marks memo: 

  • Roll number.
  • Name of the candidate
  • Marks obtained in each subject.
  • Total marks.
  • Qualification status.
  • Year of exam
  • Stamp and sign of BIEAP
pointer
13:27 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter girls outperformed boys in 2022

In the year 2022, girls outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd-year exams. 

1st year girls' pass percentage- 60%

1st year boys' pass percentage- 49% 

2nd year girls' pass percentage- 68%

2nd year boys' pass percentage - 54%

 

pointer
13:20 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter pass percentage of last year

In the year 2022, the overall pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh class 12 result was 61% and for class 11 it was 54%.

 

pointer
12:52 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter Result to be declared in record time this year

This year, BIE AP is releasing the AP Inter results within 22 days after concluding the exam. The AP Inter 1st year exams ended on April 3 and 2nd-year exams concluded on April 4.

 

pointer
12:28 IST, April 26th 2023
What is needed to check AP Inter result 2023 online?

To check the AP Inter results 2023 online, candidates will have to log in to the official website using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

 

pointer
12:13 IST, April 26th 2023
Results of over 5 lakh students today

Around 5.17 lakh candidates took the AP Inter exams 2023. They will get their Manabadi results today after 5 pm. 

pointer
12:09 IST, April 26th 2023
When can students check their AP Inter results online?

Students will be able to check their AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 after the press conference begins at 5 pm. 

pointer
11:54 IST, April 26th 2023
When were the AP Inter Exams 2023 conducted?

The first-year intermediate examination was held on March 15 till April 3, 2023. The second-year intermediate exam was organised from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

pointer
11:54 IST, April 26th 2023
List of official websites to check AP Inter Results 2023

Once released, AP Inter results 2023 for 1st and 2nd-year results 2023 will be available on these websites:

  • bie.ap.gov.in.
  • bieap.co.in
  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in
  • bieap.apcfss.in
pointer
11:54 IST, April 26th 2023
How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bieap.co.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 

Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 

Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen

pointer
11:54 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter Results 2023 Date and Time announced.

BIE AP has released an official press release regarding Manabadi AP Inter results 2023 date and time. Botcha Satyanarayan Garu, chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education and Minister for Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the result on April 26 after 5 pm.

pointer
11:54 IST, April 26th 2023
AP Inter result 2023 to be declared today

AP Inter result 2023 will be declared today April 26. Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 will be declared after 5 pm on April 26. Read more. 

COMMENT