AP Inter Result 2023: Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Result Today At Bieap.co.in, How To Check

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is expected to release the AP Inter Results 2023 today, April 26.

Nandini Verma
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) will declare the AP Inter Results 2023 today, April 26. The AP Inter Result 2023 link will be activated on the official website of BIE AP after it is declared. BIE AP through an official press release revealed the AP Inter result date and time 2023. The results for 1st and 2nd-year results will be announced together.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP conducted the AP Inter 1st-year exams from March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP declares the intermediate results within a month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22. 

How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023

  • Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bieap.co.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 
  • Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 
  • Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen
