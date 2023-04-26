AP Inter Result 2023 For Class 12 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download Marks Memo

AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) has finally declared the AP Inter 2nd year Results 2023 today April 26. Candidates can now check the AP class 12 result 2023 by visiting the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. To check the AP Inter Results 2023, students must enter their roll number and other exam credentials to download their scorecards.

The AP Inter results have been announced by the State Education Minister and BIEAP chairman. Candidates who secure at least 33% marks in each subject are declared to pass. Moreover, those who score 90% and above marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list.

List of websites to check BIEAP Inter Result 2023

results.bie.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

How to check AP Inter 2nd year result online

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result 2023."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials

Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate 2nd year or class 12 result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

How to get AP Inter Results 2023 via SMS?

Open your message typing box

Now type APGEN (space) your Registration number

Send it to 56263

You will get your AP Inter results via SMS.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) conducted the AP Inter 1st-year exams from March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd-year exams were held from March 16 to April 4. This year, BIEAP has declared the intermediate results within a record time of 22 days.