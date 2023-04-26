Last Updated:

AP Inter Results 2023: How To Check AP Class 11, 12 Results On Digilocker, SMS, Websites

AP Inter Result 2023: BIE AP will declare Andhra Pradesh class 11, 12 results today. See where to check results online, Digilocker app or via SMS.

Nandini Verma
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd-year exams will be declared today after 5 pm. Over 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the class 12 exams this year. The results of both, classes 11 and 12 will be declared together. Once declared, the BIE AP Inter results 2023 will be available on the official websites of BIEAP. A list of official websites where results can be checked has been given below. Alternatively, candidates can also get their results via SMS and through an app named Digilocker. 

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh class 11 and 12 results 

  • bie.ap.gov.in.
  • bieap.co.in
  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in
  • bieap.apcfss.in
  • manabadi.co.in

How to get AP Inter Results 2023 via SMS? 

  • Open your message typing box 
  • Now type APGEN (space) your Registration number
  • Send it to 56263
  • You will receive your AP Inter results via SMS.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates 

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP held the AP Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter 2nd-year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP declares the intermediate results within a month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22. 

How to check AP Inter Results 2023 on Digilocker

  • Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BIEAP' option.
  • Step 3: Now, click on the option 'class 10 or class 12 results' and select the year of the exam
  • Step 4: Enter your roll number
  • Step 5: Your AP Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 

  • Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bieap.co.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 
  • Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 
  • Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen
