The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially declared the results of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year and vocational exams for the academic year 2024. The announcement, eagerly awaited by students and parents alike, was made today, April 12, 2024, by the Board officials. A total of 67% of 1st year candidates and 74% of 2nd year candidates passed the exams this year.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational examinations. The results have been made accessible to students on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in and other BIEAP official websites listed here.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education - resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Look for the "Results" section on the homepage and click on it.

Select the respective link for AP Inter 1st Year or 2nd Year results.

Enter your roll number and other required details in the designated fields.

Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Your AP Inter Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result carefully and download or take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

As per reports, the overall pass percentage and performance statistics of students will also be provided along with the results. Students can log in to the official website using their roll numbers to access their individual results and download their marks memos.

In addition to providing the results, the Board has also released the list of toppers for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2024. The toppers list includes the names of students who have excelled in their respective examinations, showcasing their dedication and hard work.

Students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in, to check their results and obtain further details.

The announcement of the AP Inter results 2024 marks an important milestone for students and sets the stage for their future academic endeavors. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!

