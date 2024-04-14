×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Manabadi BIE AP Inter 1st Year Results 2024 Declared, 67% of Students Pass; Here's How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially declared the results of the AP Inter 1st year exams for the academic year 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AP Inter 1st year results 2024 out
AP Inter 1st year results 2024 out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially declared the results of the AP Inter 1st year exams for the academic year 2024. The announcement, eagerly awaited by students and parents alike, was made today, April 12, 2024, by the BIEAP officials in a press conference. A total of 5.17 lakh candidates took the AP inter 1st year exams. 67% of the total candidates have passed the exam. 

This year, a significant number of students appeared for the AP Inter 1st year general and vocational examinations. The results have been made accessible to students on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in.

Advertisement

How to Check AP Inter 1st Year Results 2024:

  • Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education - bie.ap.gov.in.
  • Look for the "Results" section on the homepage and click on it.
  • Select the link for AP Inter 1st Year results.
  • Enter your roll number and other required details in the designated fields.
  • Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.
  • Your AP Inter 1st Year Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check your result carefully and download or take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

In addition to providing the results, the Board has also released the list of toppers for the AP Inter 1st year exams 2024. The toppers list includes the names of students who have excelled in their respective examinations, showcasing their dedication and hard work.

Students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in, to check their results and obtain further details.

Advertisement

The announcement of the AP Inter 1st year results 2024 marks an important milestone for students and sets the stage for their future academic endeavors. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

2 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

2 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

3 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

7 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

9 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

9 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

10 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

18 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

22 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

26 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

39 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

42 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

43 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

44 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo