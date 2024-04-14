Manabadi BIE AP Inter 1st Year Results 2024 Declared, 67% of Students Pass; Here's How To Check

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially declared the results of the AP Inter 1st year exams for the academic year 2024. The announcement, eagerly awaited by students and parents alike, was made today, April 12, 2024, by the BIEAP officials in a press conference. A total of 5.17 lakh candidates took the AP inter 1st year exams. 67% of the total candidates have passed the exam.

This year, a significant number of students appeared for the AP Inter 1st year general and vocational examinations. The results have been made accessible to students on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in.

How to Check AP Inter 1st Year Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education - bie.ap.gov.in.

Look for the "Results" section on the homepage and click on it.

Select the link for AP Inter 1st Year results.

Enter your roll number and other required details in the designated fields.

Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Your AP Inter 1st Year Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result carefully and download or take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

In addition to providing the results, the Board has also released the list of toppers for the AP Inter 1st year exams 2024. The toppers list includes the names of students who have excelled in their respective examinations, showcasing their dedication and hard work.

Students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, bie.ap.gov.in, to check their results and obtain further details.

The announcement of the AP Inter 1st year results 2024 marks an important milestone for students and sets the stage for their future academic endeavors. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!