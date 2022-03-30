Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date Announced By BSEB: Matric Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: The wait of over 16 lakh matric candidates is finally over. After a long wait, BSEB has announced the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result 2022 declaration. BSEB on Wednesday revealed the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result declaration. Candidates can check the Bihar board matric result date and time here.

Bihar School Examination Board through an official press release has announced that the class 10 result will be released on March 31, 2022 at 1 pm. BSEB also tweeted on its official handle about the matric result declaration date and time. Details like who will announce result, steps to check result and list of official websites can be checked here.

Bihar Board 10th result 2022: Who will declare BSEB matric result?

BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow. The matric result declaration programme will be held at Vikas Bhawan, education ministry office in Patna. The Bihar matric results will be released at 1 pm in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar.

Bihar Board matric result to be declared in 36 days

This time, Bihar Board is going to release the matric results just within 36 days after completion of the exam. The Bihar Board class 10th exam was commenced on February 17. The exam concluded on February 24, 2022. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 16.5 lakh candidates took the matric exam.

Bihar Board matric Topper Verification Complete

BSEB had completed the paper evaluation process last week. After that the board complied the scores of candidates and prepared the toppers' list. The top 10 rank holders were called for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 28. BSEB generally releases the results two days after the toppers' verification process is complete.

List of websites to check Bihar Board class 10 results 2022

Results.biharboardonline.com Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board class 10th result online

Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com

Then click on Students Login tab

A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage

Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit

Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out

How to check Bihar Board class 10 result on digilocker