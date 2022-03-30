Last Updated:

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date Announced By BSEB: Matric Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB announces result release date and time. Result to be released by state education minister. Here's all you need to know.

Bihar Board

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: The wait of over 16 lakh matric candidates is finally over. After a long wait, BSEB has announced the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result 2022 declaration. BSEB on Wednesday revealed the date and time for Bihar Board 10th result declaration. Candidates can check the Bihar board matric result date and time here. 

Bihar School Examination Board through an official press release has announced that the class 10 result will be released on March 31, 2022 at 1 pm. BSEB also tweeted on its official handle about the matric result declaration date and time. Details like who will announce result, steps to check result and list of official websites can be checked here.

Bihar Board 10th result 2022: Who will declare BSEB matric result?

BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow. The matric result declaration programme will be held at Vikas Bhawan, education ministry office in Patna. The Bihar matric results will be released at 1 pm in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, and additional chief secretary of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar. 

Bihar Board matric result to be declared in 36 days 

This time, Bihar Board is going to release the matric results just within 36 days after completion of the exam. The Bihar Board class 10th exam was commenced on February 17. The exam concluded on February 24, 2022. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 16.5 lakh candidates took the matric exam.

Bihar Board matric Topper Verification Complete 

BSEB had completed the paper evaluation process last week. After that the board complied the scores of candidates and prepared the toppers' list. The top 10 rank holders were called for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 28. BSEB generally releases the results two days after the toppers' verification process is complete. 

List of websites to check Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 

  1. Results.biharboardonline.com
  2. Biharboardonline.com
  3. Bseb.in
  4. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  5. secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board class 10th result online 

  • Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com
  • Then click on Students Login tab
  • A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage 
  • Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit
  • Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its print out

How to check Bihar Board class 10 result on digilocker

  • Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.
  • Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.
  • Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number
  • Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
