The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed that the much-awaited Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will not be declared today. Sources reveal that the Bihar Board 12th result date is anticipated to be announced tomorrow, with the results likely to be unveiled by the latest, March 23rd. Stay tuned as we bring you latest updates on this unfolding event.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Latest Official Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date Official Update:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has clarified that the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will not be declared today. However, students can expect an official announcement regarding the Bihar Board 12th result date soon.

BSEB Class 12th Expected Result Dates:

Official sources suggest that the Bihar Board 12th results are likely to be released either on March 22 or by the latest, March 23. Students are advised to stay updated for further announcements from the board.

BSEB Inter Result Press Conference Details:

BSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar Board 12th result date and provide additional important details. Keep an eye out for updates on the timing and venue of the press conference, which will be shared as soon as they are available. In the press conference, BSEB chairman, Anand Kishor will release the results and announce the pass percentages, district-wise performances, names of toppers of all streams and their schools and other details.

Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers' Details:

Once the Bihar Board 12th results are declared, the board will announce the names of the toppers. Stay tuned to know who has secured the top positions in this year's examinations. The topper list will be updated here soon after it is released. Click here for more details on Bihar Board class 12th toppers.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 on Websites

To access the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 on the web, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in). Navigate to the "Results" section. Select "Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2024." Enter your roll number and other necessary details. Click on the "Submit" button. Your Bihar Board 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Make sure to save or print it for future reference.

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Result on Mobile:

Students can also check their Bihar Board 12th result 2024 using their mobile phones. Here's how:

Open the messaging app on your mobile device. Type "BIHAR 12 Roll Number" and send it to 56263. You will receive your Bihar Board 12th result as an SMS shortly.

Stay Updated: Keep visiting this live blog for real-time updates on the Bihar Board 12th result 2024, including result date confirmation, press conference details, toppers' list, and more.

Stay connected for the latest and most comprehensive updates on the Bihar Board 12th result 2024!