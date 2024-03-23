×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Bihar Intermediate Results 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Streams To Be Declared Today By BSEB

The wait of over 13 lakh students is finally over. The much-awaited Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 will be declared today by BSEB. See where & how to check

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today | Image:iStock
  • 2 min read
The wait of over 13 lakh students is finally over. The much-awaited Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 will be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar intermediate results will be announced in a press conference by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm today at BSEB office in Patna. Once released, the results will be accessible on the official websites of BSEB listed below. 

List of Websites to Check Bihar Board class 12th results 2024

Candidates must have their roll codes and roll numbers from the Inter final examination in order to check their marksheets online. Furthermore, it's important to note that hard copies of marks sheets and pass certificates will be dispatched to respective schools subsequent to the declaration of results.

How to Check Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2024

Visit the official website mentioned above

Click on the annual intermediate exam result link 

Key in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your Bihar Board class 12 result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout. 

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Declaration Press Conference Updates

During the BSEB result press conference, students can expect to receive comprehensive details including the number of candidates appeared (stream-wise and overall), the number of candidates passed (stream-wise and overall), pass percentage (stream-wise and overall), gender-wise results, stream-wise names of toppers, process for applying for re-checking of results, information regarding compartment examinations, and various other pertinent details.

Following the conclusion of the press conference, students will have immediate access to download their individual scorecards from the Bihar School Examination Board's official website.

Bihar Board Intermediate Topper List 2024

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will also announce the toppers' list of all streams in the press conference. The names of top-3 candidates of all streams and their school's name will be announced in the press conference. It is noteworthy, that BSEB completed the toppers' verification on March 21. As per reports, many toppers in the list are from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. 

Bihar Board Intermediate Result Pass Percentage in 2023

In the previous year, a total of 13,04,586 students participated in the Intermediate examination, with 10,91,948 students successfully clearing it, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 83.7%. Notably, Commerce students achieved the highest pass rate at 93.95%, followed closely by Science (83.93%) and Arts (82.74%).

It's noteworthy that the Arts stream boasted the highest number of candidates, with 6,68,526 students, followed by Science (5,86,532) and Commerce (49,155).

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:42 IST

