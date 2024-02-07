Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:13 IST

BPSSC SI Prohibition final result 2023: Bihar Police releases mark sheet, check here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially issued the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigila

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially issued the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in the Prohibition and Vigilance Departments. Successful candidates who cleared the BPSSC SI recruitment exam 2023 can now download their scorecards from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for downloading the BPSSC SI 2023 exam scorecard is set for February 7, 2024. To access their scorecard, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number from the prelims and mains exams, along with their date of birth on the commission's website.

Direct link to check BPSSC SI Prohibition Main exam result.

As per the official notice, the result for the BPSSC SI 2023 recruitment exam was declared on October 20, 2023. The selection process for Bihar Police SI recruitment consists of four stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Medical Examination (ME).It's crucial to note that each stage in the Bihar Police SI selection process is qualifying in nature, requiring candidates to successfully clear each stage to progress to the next phase.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Pay Package and Job Profile

Operating under the purview of BPSSC, the Bihar Police SI is compensated based on the Level 6 Pay Scale. Sub-Inspectors in the Bihar Police receive a salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400, encompassing basic pay, along with various allowances and benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and more.

The role of a BPSSC SI is diverse, involving responsibilities such as crime investigation, maintenance of public order, security and surveillance, law enforcement, and meticulous report writing. These officers play a pivotal role in ensuring public safety, responding to incidents, preventing criminal activities, and upholding the rule of law. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to make use of the opportunity to download their scorecards and commence the next phase of their promising careers in law enforcement.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:13 IST

