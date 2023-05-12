CBSE 12th Result 2023 Out: Here's Direct Link; Know How To Check CBSE Result On Mobile

CBSE 12th result 2023: Lakhs of students who took the CBSE class 12th exams this year were eagerly waiting for CBSE results 2023. The wait has finally come to an end. CBSE has declared class 12 results 2023 today, May 12. Candidates can check theirs online on the official website of CBSE as well as other various platforms. The CBSE results 2023 can be checked on the official websites of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker app and UMANG app.
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 5. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between February 15 and March 22. Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 5. For more details, candidates can go to the official website results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites to check
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Result 2023: How to download CBSE scorecards from official websites on mobile
- Step 1: Open your mobile browser (e.g Google Chrome) and visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
- Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023
- Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
- Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result
Direct link to check CBSE 12th results 2023
CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store
- Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
- Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number, OTP on the mobile app and security pin
- Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
- Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab
- Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number
- Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout
Here's how to check result on UMANG app
- Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple store or Play store.
- Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
- Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
- Step 4: Now, select the 'CBSE' option to check class 10 or class 12 results and select the academic year
- Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
- Step 6: Result will be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout