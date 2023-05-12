CBSE 12th Result 2023 Out: Here's Direct Link; Know How To Check CBSE Result On Mobile

CBSE 12th result 2023: Lakhs of students who took the CBSE class 12th exams this year were eagerly waiting for CBSE results 2023. The wait has finally come to an end. CBSE has declared class 12 results 2023 today, May 12. Candidates can check theirs online on the official website of CBSE as well as other various platforms. The CBSE results 2023 can be checked on the official websites of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker app and UMANG app.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 5. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between February 15 and March 22. Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 5. For more details, candidates can go to the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2023: How to download CBSE scorecards from official websites on mobile

Step 1: Open your mobile browser (e.g Google Chrome) and visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

Direct link to check CBSE 12th results 2023

CBSE results 2023: Here's how to check result on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number, OTP on the mobile app and security pin

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number

Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check result on UMANG app