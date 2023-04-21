CBSE Result 2023: What Is Security Pin, How To Get It To Check CBSE Results On Digilocker

CBSE Board Result 2023: Over 25 lakh students who took the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams this year are eagerly waiting for an update regarding CBSE results 2023. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the CBSE result date. However, it is expected that CBSE 10th, and 12th results 2023 will be declared in May. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on various platforms.

The CBSE results will be available on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in and cbsersults.nic.in. Moreover, the results will be available on Digilocker and UMANG app. Students must note that they will have to enter a 6-digit security pin to activate their Digi locker accounts in order to download their CBSE scorecards.

6-digit Security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts

To strengthen the security and privacy of students' data, it was decided last year to introduce a 6-digit Security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts. After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' sections. The student-wise Security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students.

Students can visit the URL http://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for the initiation of the DigiLocker account confirmation process. Click here to go to the Digilocker activation site.

How to confirm Digilocker account