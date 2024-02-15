Advertisement

NEW DELHI; The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the 2024 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test which was conducted on January 21 in 135 cities across the nation. CTET takes place twice a year and is meant to establish the eligibility of potential candidates to take on appointments as teachers.

CTET exams consist of two papers, one meant for candidates intending to teach classes 1-5 and another meant for those teaching classes 5-8.

How to access results

To access the results of CTET 2024, candidates must visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. Here, after scrolling down to candidate activity, they will find a link to the CTET 2024 result. Once they have clicked through to the new window, they must enter their role number at which point the result will be displayed. This result can also be downloaded from the same portal.