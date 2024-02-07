CBSE releases important notice on CTET 2024 Marksheet, check here

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that marks sheets and certificates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in January 2024 will be issued through DigiLocker. In line with a 'green initiative,' the board will create DigiLocker accounts for all exam participants, providing them with login credentials on their registered mobile numbers.

This eco-friendly approach aims to save resources such as paper, trees, and water, and reduce carbon emissions, according to CBSE. The digital format of mark sheets and eligibility certificates offers convenience as they can be electronically shared anytime, anywhere. To enhance security, CBSE will incorporate encrypted QR codes in these documents, allowing verification through the DigiLocker mobile app.

The digitally-signed documents are legally valid under the IT Act, ensuring the authenticity of the digital certificates. The move towards digital distribution aligns with CBSE's commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient, secure document delivery.

The 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centers across 135 cities nationwide. A total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers, with an attendance rate of around 84 percent recorded in the exam. Paper 1 (classes 1-5) had 9,58,193 registered candidates, while Paper 2 (classes 6 to 8) had 17,35,333 registered candidates.

Next in line, the board will release the answer key for the examination, along with scanned images of OMR sheets, on ctet.nic.in. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections, subject to a non-refundable fee for each questioned item.