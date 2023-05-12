CBSE Results 2023: How To Calculate Percentage From CBSE Class 12th CGPA Marks

CBSE 12th result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12 Results 2023 today, May 12. Now, all those students who appeared for the class 12th exams this year can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in. It has been observed that a lot of students face difficulties when it comes to calculating their CBSE Scores percentage. For the convenience of the students, we have the below-mentioned step-by-step process to calculate CBSE 12th Result percentage.

Here's how to calculate percentages from the CBSE scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5% The student can also calculate an indicator percentage for overall marks by multiplying 9.5 by the CGPA.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites to check scores

cbse.gov.in. cbseresults.nic.in. results.nic.in. results.gov.in.

CBSE Result 2023: Follow these steps to download scorecard from official websites

Step 1: Go to any of the official website- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CBSE class 12 result link

Step 3: After being redirected to the login page, enter your Roll Number, School No., Admit Card ID.

Step 4: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to download CBSE Results Via Digilocker App

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select the Class 12 result 2023

Step 5: Fill in the required information.

Step 6: Automatically the Class 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference

CBSE Results 2023

CBSE began the class 10th and 12th board exams on February 15. The class 10th exams ended on March 22. CBSE class 12th board exams ended on April 5. The paper-checking process ended on April 22. CBSE then rechecked the marks input done by the evaluators which took around 15 days to ensure zero-error. CBSE class 10th results 2023 will be declared soon.