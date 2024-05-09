Advertisement

Excitement mounts as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) gears up to announce the highly anticipated Class 12 topper list today, coinciding with the release of the examination results. Scheduled for 12:30 PM, the CGBSE topper list will showcase the names, marks obtained, and school affiliations of the highest achievers in the state.

CGBSE Class 12 Topper List 2024

While students eagerly await the announcement of the 2024 topper list, let's take a moment to reflect on the exceptional performances of last year's top scorers. The top achievers from the 2024 Class 12 examinations were:

Topper's Name Marks out of 600 School Name Vidhi Bhosle 491 Abhinav V M H S School Pussore Raigarh Vivek Agrawal 487 Anunay Convent H S SCHOOL Nawdha Chok Shakti Ritesh Kumar 484 Govt H S School Purai Durg Nyasa Dewagan 483 J R Dani Govt Girls H S School Raipur Resham Khatri 483 Raipur Convent H S School New Rajendra Nagar Divya 482 Govt H S School Jhalmala

These outstanding students exemplify academic excellence and serve as inspiration to their peers across the state.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for the unveiling of the 2024 topper list, as we celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals. The topper list will provide insights into the exemplary performance of students and honor their dedication and hard work.

Advertisement

As the countdown to the announcement begins, students and educators alike are filled with anticipation to see who will emerge as this year's shining stars in the Class 12 examinations. Let's come together to celebrate their achievements and wish them success in their future endeavors.

For the latest updates on the Class 12 topper list and examination results, keep an eye on our website and official announcements from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.