CGBSE Class 12 Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks of Chhattisgarh Class 12 Toppers
CGBSE topper list 2024 showcases the names, marks obtained, and school affiliations of the highest achievers in Chhattisgarh class 12 exam 2024.
Excitement mounts as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) gears up to announce the highly anticipated Class 12 topper list today, coinciding with the release of the examination results. Scheduled for 12:30 PM, the CGBSE topper list will showcase the names, marks obtained, and school affiliations of the highest achievers in the state.
CGBSE Class 12 Topper List 2024
While students eagerly await the announcement of the 2024 topper list, let's take a moment to reflect on the exceptional performances of last year's top scorers. The top achievers from the 2024 Class 12 examinations were:
|Topper's Name
|Marks out of 600
|School Name
|Vidhi Bhosle
|491
|Abhinav V M H S School Pussore Raigarh
|Vivek Agrawal
|487
|Anunay Convent H S SCHOOL Nawdha Chok Shakti
|Ritesh Kumar
|484
|Govt H S School Purai Durg
|Nyasa Dewagan
|483
|J R Dani Govt Girls H S School Raipur
|Resham Khatri
|483
|Raipur Convent H S School New Rajendra Nagar
|Divya
|482
|Govt H S School Jhalmala
These outstanding students exemplify academic excellence and serve as inspiration to their peers across the state.
Stay tuned for the unveiling of the 2024 topper list, as we celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals. The topper list will provide insights into the exemplary performance of students and honor their dedication and hard work.
As the countdown to the announcement begins, students and educators alike are filled with anticipation to see who will emerge as this year's shining stars in the Class 12 examinations. Let's come together to celebrate their achievements and wish them success in their future endeavors.
For the latest updates on the Class 12 topper list and examination results, keep an eye on our website and official announcements from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.
