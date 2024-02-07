CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Final Results 2023 Declared, Here's How to Check Merit List

Advertisement

The CRPF HCM Final Result 2023 has been officially declared by the Central Reserve Police Force. Candidates who participated in the recruitment process for the position of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) can now access their results through the official website at crpf.gov.in.

The computer-based test for CRPF HCM 2023 took place from February 22 to 28, 2023, and the initial result was announced on November 15. Following the announcement, 65,819 candidates were shortlisted for the subsequent stages of selection, which included the Typing Test (Skill Test), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification (DV), and Document Medical Examination (DME).

The Skill Test, PST, DV, DME & RME for CRPF HCM, for candidates who qualified in the CBT exam, was conducted on December 21 & 22, 2023. The final list of selected candidates to fill the 1315 vacancies for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) has now been released by the CRPF.

How to check CRPF HCM Final Results 2023

To check the CRPF HCM Final Result 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "Merit List of HC (Min) LDCE Exam 2023." The PDF displaying the final result will appear on the screen. Check for your name and roll number in the result PDF. Download and print the result for future reference.

Direct link to check CRPF HCM final results 2023