Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

EMRS ESSE Result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has announced the EMRS Result 2023 for the recruitment examination. Here's direct link to check EMRS ESSE Result.

Nandini Verma
EMRS ESSE Result 2023 declared
EMRS ESSE Result 2023 declared | Image:Unsplash
  • 1 min read
Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has announced the EMRS Result 2023 for the recruitment examination. Aspirants who took part in the examination can access the subject-wise results via the official EMRS website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

The declared results encompass Teaching positions such as TGT and PGT, along with non-teaching roles including Hostel Warden (Male and Female), Accountant, and Lab Attendant. To view the results, candidates can follow the outlined steps below.

How to check EMRS result 2023?

1. Visit the official EMRS website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.
2. Click on the EMRS Result 2023 link, prominently displayed on the homepage.
3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login details.
4. Click on submit, and the EMRS results will be presented on the screen.
5. Check your result and download the page.
6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to check. 

The OMR answer sheet and answer key were released on January 3, 2024, with the objection window available until January 6, 2024. EMRS aims to fill a total of 6329 TGT, Hostel Warden positions and 2266 PGT posts. The registration process took place in July-August 2023. For additional details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official EMRS website. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

