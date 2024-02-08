Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

IBPS SO Result 2024 declared at ibps.in, check specialist officer prelims result link here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the preliminary exam on December 30, 2023, and has now announced the

Nandini Verma
IBPS SO Result 2024 out
IBPS SO Result 2024 out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS SO Prelims Result on January 16, 2024. The preliminary exam was held on December 30, 2023. The result is accessible on the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in, where candidates can check their status by entering their registration number and password. All candidates who participated in the IBPS SO Prelims exam can directly access their IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Result through the official website or the provided link below. Those who qualify in the preliminary round are eligible for the Mains exam to compete for 1402 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies.

IBPS SO Result 2024 Out

IBPS has published the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024, indicating the qualifying status of candidates for the subsequent Mains exam. The marks obtained in the Phase 1 exam are considered qualifying, and the final merit list for IBPS SO will be based on candidates' performance in the Mains and interview rounds. The selection process involves Prelims, Mains, and Interview rounds. Important dates for IBPS SO Result, the direct link to check IBPS SO Result, and steps to check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024 are provided in this article.

IBPS SO Main Exam Date 

IBPS will conduct SO Mains exam on January 28 for those who pass the prelims exam. IBPS SO Mains admit card will be issued in the due course of time.

-Direct link to check IBPS SO Result.

How to check IBPS SO Results

Follow the steps below to check IBPS SO Result 2024:

1. Visit the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in or click on the above link once the result is officially released.
2. Click on “CRP-Specialist Officers>>Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers-XIII”.
3. On the new page, find “Click here to Check Your Preliminary Result for CRP-SPL-XIII”.
4. Enter your registration number/roll no and password/DOB to view IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024.
5. Enter the Captcha Code correctly.
6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your IBPS SO Result 2024 for the Phase-1 Examination.
7. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

