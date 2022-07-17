ICSE Result 2022: Here's How To Calculate Percentage Of ICSE Class 10 Result

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
ICSE Class 10 result 2022: As scheduled, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has finally released the class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. Now, students who took the exam can check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. Also, it has been observed that students often find it difficult to calculate their percentage. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to calculate ICSE Class 10 Results percentage.
