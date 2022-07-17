ICSE Result 2022: Here's How To Calculate Percentage Of ICSE Class 10 Result

ICSE Class 10 result 2022: As scheduled, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has finally released the class 10 result on July 17 at 5 pm. Now, students who took the exam can check their scores on the official websites, DigiLocker, or via SMS. Also, it has been observed that students often find it difficult to calculate their percentage. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to calculate ICSE Class 10 Results percentage.

ICSE 10th Result: Pass Percentage

The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 has been declared. A total of 99.97 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully this time.

Official websites to check ICSE Class 10 result 2022

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Result 2022: Know how to calculate ICSE percentage 2022

There are a total of 10 subjects in ICSE Class 10, one needs to reduce them to 6 main heads. For example, English language and English literature are clubbed as one subject and the 'English marks' are actually the average of these two subjects.

Biology, Chemistry, and Physics marks are combined as one subject that comes under 'Science'

History and Geography are joined to make 'Social Science'.

Other main subjects are Commerce, Hindi/Regional language (second language), and Math.

Out of these six subjects, English marks can't be left as it is a compulsory subject.

Students needs to choose the best four out of the five remaining subjects.

This marking system is known as the 'best five system' for calculating the ICSE Marks percentage.

Here's direct link to check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Follow these steps to check CISCE ICSE Result 2022 through SMS

Step 1: At first, students will have to open the messaging app and type ICSE space and write their seven-digit unique ID. Cross-check the same and send it to 09248082883

Step 2: The ICSE result will be sent on SMS which will have the name of the candidate and marks scored in each paper.

