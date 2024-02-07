English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 to be declared on January 19, here's how to check

ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 results will be declared on January 19, 2024. Here's how to check CSEET Result 2024.

Nandini Verma
CSEET Result 2024 tomorrow
CSEET Result 2024 tomorrow | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the results of the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 will be declared on January 19. Conducted in a remote proctored mode on January 6 and January 8, the ICSI CSEET exam 2024 results will be accessible on the official website, icsi.edu.

As per the official notification, the link to access the ICSI CSEET result 2024 will be activated at 2 pm on January 19. The results will include a subject-wise breakdown of marks. ICSI clarifies that there is no provision for re-evaluation of CSEET results 2024, and the announced results will be deemed final. Candidates will not receive a hard copy of the results separately.

Advertisement

The official statement emphasizes, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records."

To pass the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 50% marks. Those who qualify can register for the CS Executive program until January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

How to check the ICSI CSEET result 2024:

1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu.
2. Navigate to the "Student" tab on the homepage.
3. Select "CSEET" from the drop-down menu.
4. Click on "CSEET Results."
5. Enter your login credentials.
6. Your CSEET 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.
7. Save and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement