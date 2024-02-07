ICSI CSEET Result 2024 to be declared on January 19, here's how to check

Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the results of the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 will be declared on January 19. Conducted in a remote proctored mode on January 6 and January 8, the ICSI CSEET exam 2024 results will be accessible on the official website, icsi.edu.

As per the official notification, the link to access the ICSI CSEET result 2024 will be activated at 2 pm on January 19. The results will include a subject-wise breakdown of marks. ICSI clarifies that there is no provision for re-evaluation of CSEET results 2024, and the announced results will be deemed final. Candidates will not receive a hard copy of the results separately.

The official statement emphasizes, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records."

To pass the ICSI CSEET 2024 exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 50% marks. Those who qualify can register for the CS Executive program until January 31, 2024.

How to check the ICSI CSEET result 2024:

1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

2. Navigate to the "Student" tab on the homepage.

3. Select "CSEET" from the drop-down menu.

4. Click on "CSEET Results."

5. Enter your login credentials.

6. Your CSEET 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

7. Save and take a printout for future reference.