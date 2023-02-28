IGNOU December TEE Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December term-end exam (TEE) results 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the December TEE exam 2022 can download their IGNOU results online. The IGNOU December TEE Result can be downloaded from the official website- www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December TEE examination 2022 was held from December 2, 2022, to January 9, 2023. IGNOU December 2022 examination was conducted on two shifts. The first shift of the exam was held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU December TEE Result 2022

It must be noted that IGNOU is releasing the results in a phased manner. While the results of some exams were announced earlier, the university has released the results of other papers now. "The remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards are a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled," reads an official statement on the IGNOU website.

IGNOU December results 2022 Direct link

How to download IGNOU December TEE Result 2022

Visit the official website of IGNOU- www.ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'Results' tab

A new page will open

Click on "Term-End Exam"

Click on December 2022 result link

Key in your enrolment number and submit

Your IGNOU December TEE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

IGNOU news

IGNOU has also released the June 2022 term-end exam results on its official website. Here's a direct link to check IGNOU June 2022 results. It must be noted that IGNOU has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2023 session. Today, February 28 is the last date to re-register by paying a late fee of Rs 200.