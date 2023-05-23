JAC 10th Result 2023 Out; 95.38% Pass; Here's How To Check Jharkhand Board Matric Result

Quick links:
Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has finally released the JAC Class 10th Result and JAC Class 12 science stream result today. 95.38% of students have passed class 10th matric exam. Candidates can check their JAC class 10th results by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. The results were announced by the state education minister in a press conference.
This year, around 6 lakh students took part in the examination, out of which 3.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric Exam 2023 while 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2023. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board Exams for class 12th from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The JAC held the class 10th Exams from March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023
To check the Jharkhand Matric Result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10Roll Number and send it to 5676750.
